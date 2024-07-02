Fans of the hit TV show Robot Wars can look forward to an adrenaline-filled weekend featuring powerful robots clashing in intense battles.

Grantham will host the thrilling spectacle of Robots Live! at the Meres Leisure Centre on July 13 and 14.

This year's event introduces 'MechMania', a new competition where over 60 teams will vie for a cash prize.

These matches will be filmed live for a brand-new robot combat show.

An 8,000kg arena, equipped with hazards like the 'Pit of Doom' and the 125kg spinning 'Thunder Drum', will host the ferocious battles.

Guarding the arena are two formidable house robots: the 1,000kg 'Goliath', capable of rolling over a car, and the fearsome 'Gnasher', with its hydraulic crushing jaws designed to dismantle any opponent.

Experience thrilling robot combat at Robots Live!

Show times are set for 1pm and 5pm on Saturday, and midday on Sunday, with tickets starting at less than £20.

Robots Live! has been captivating audiences worldwide since 2006.

For more information visit www.robotslive.co.uk.

Thrilling battles and new competitions.

New champions will be crowned.

Robots will go to war.

The family-run business has a storied history in robot combat, including successes in the UK, USA, and China.

The team aims to expand their events across more UK cities, enhancing the experience for their dedicated fans.