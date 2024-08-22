A charity created by bereaved parents is preparing to celebrate 20 years of changing lives with the Rosie May Magic Ball.

Hosted by Mary and Graham Storrie, the event marks the Rosie May Foundation's 20th anniversary on Saturday, September 21.

The foundation was created in January 2004 by the duo — Rosie May Storrie’s parents — as a living legacy for their only daughter, who was brutally murdered at the age of just 10 on December 28, 2003 by a 17-year-old boy known to the family. It came in response to generous donations from the public.

Rosie May, aged 10.

To celebrate the milestone of turning tragedy into hope, by invitation from the Duchess of Rutland, the strictly black tie and glamorous gown event will take place at the Vineyard Marquee at Belvoir Castle.

Mary said: “We are thrilled to be hosting the Rosie May Ball on the Belvoir Castle estate for our 20th anniversary.

“It will be incredibly special to celebrate Rosie May’s living legacy, which has changed lives for thousands of women and girls, both here at home and all over the world.

“We know that Rosie May will be so very proud”.

From 6pm to 11.30pm, guests will take part in a Champagne reception, a three-course dining experience with live music from Mixed Feeling — featuring their lead singer from Strictly Come Dancing — to entertain the beginning of the evening.

It will be followed by a live auction with money-can’t-buy prizes, a fun-filled casino and dancing under the stars.

A cocktail bar will be available on site.

Tickets to the magic ball can be bought via the Eventbrite website.

The Rosie May Foundation is a family charity that works both locally and globally to support people and communities, especially women and girls, to enable positive and more resilient futures.

The foundation's goals include protecting and supporting children, strengthening families to prevent abandonment, reunification of siblings, reintegration with family, access to quality education, turning tragedy into hope, creating a living legacy for Rosie May and giving children in crisis the right to a future.

It operates through various programmes focusing on education, vocational training and women’s empowerment, having made significant changes throughout the years.

Fundraiser manager Emma Clarkson said: “Attending the Rosie May Magic Ball offers a unique opportunity to be part of something truly special.

“Not only will guests enjoy an evening of luxury and entertainment in a stunning setting, but they will also contribute to a cause that makes a real difference in the lives of children who need it most.

“It's a chance to celebrate, network with influential individuals, and make a lasting impact.

“Whether you’re there for the glamour, the cause, or the chance to create lasting memories, this is an event not to be missed.”