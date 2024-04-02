A Rotary Club has been busy with its recent activities.

The Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven donated 32 coats to students from West Grantham Academy on Wednesday, March 27.

The generous donation was a part of the club’s ‘Coat for Kids’ scheme.

Children from West Grantham Academy received coats from the Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven.

Rotary Club member Mike Cook said: “The coats were funded by generous donations from Magnavale Estates Ltd, and two other donors who wish to remain anonymous.

“A further 30 children will receive shoes at the beginning of next term.

“The club plans to expand the scheme to include other schools in the Grantham area.”

Visitors turned out for the annual duck race on Sunday, March 30.

The club also held its annual duck race on Sunday (March 31).

