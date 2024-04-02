Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven donates coats to schoolchildren as part of ‘Coats for Kids’ scheme
A Rotary Club has been busy with its recent activities.
The Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven donated 32 coats to students from West Grantham Academy on Wednesday, March 27.
The generous donation was a part of the club’s ‘Coat for Kids’ scheme.
Rotary Club member Mike Cook said: “The coats were funded by generous donations from Magnavale Estates Ltd, and two other donors who wish to remain anonymous.
“A further 30 children will receive shoes at the beginning of next term.
“The club plans to expand the scheme to include other schools in the Grantham area.”
The club also held its annual duck race on Sunday (March 31).
