Members of the Rotary Club of Grantham have donated £2,500 to the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance Service on a visit to their headquarters in Lincoln.

President Andrew Gregory praised the work the air ambulance service does and also the public for supporting the service.

The money was raised from this year’s Rotary Swimarathon, organised by the Rotary Club of Grantham.

This year’s swimarathon raised £52,450 and also surpassed the £1 million mark in its 35th year.

The next swimarathon takes place at the Meres Leisure Centre, in Trent Road, from February 7, 2025 until February 9.

Anyone who would like to take part next year can find out more at www.rotaryswimarathon.org.

Alternatively, people can text 07454 941349.