A Rotary club has a new president.

Rotarian Andrew Gregory has been made the new president of the Rotary Club of Grantham, taking over from David Burr.

Andrew said: “It is a great honour to be president of the leading Rotary Club and my intention is for the club to continue with its support of the community.

David Burr (left) hands over the president chains to Andrew Gregory (right).

“This will be the continuation of the projects that we do best and looking at new initiatives and to achieve this we need volunteers from our existing members and new members.

“There will be a slight change of emphasis, so that we can have fun in all we do by having a varied programme of meetings and activities.

Linda Burr (left) handed over the president's jewel to Jane Gregory (right).

“We must remember Rotary’s slogan which is ‘service before self’.”

Andrew first moved to Grantham in 1957. After training and qualifying as a chartered accountant in Nottingham, he went to work in the industry holding many positions such as financial director.

After retiring, he worked as church warden for St Wulfram’s Church before being persuaded to join the Rotary Club.

He has also been treasurer for the club and trustee to Dr Friers Holiday Fund.

David Burr handed a £400 cheque to a representative of Lincolnshire Emergency Blood Bikes.

Andrew is married to Jane and they have three children and seven grandchildren.

His changeover ceremony took place at a garden party where former president David handed over the president chains and thanked members for their support over the year.

David also presented a £400 cheque to Lincolnshire Emergency Blood Bikes.

The president’s jewel was also handed over to Jane by Linda Burr.