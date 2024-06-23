A rotary club is to hold an art and crafts fair.

The Vale of Belvoir Rotary will be holding the fair next Saturday (June 29) and Sunday (June 30) at the Blue Diamond Garden and Home Centre in East Bridgford, Nottingham.

On display, there will be a variety of craft stalls and it gives visitors a chance to buy unique artwork.

The Vale of Belvoir Rotary.

All proceeds raised will be donated to Air Ambulance and First Responders.

For more information about exhibiting artwork or renting a stall, email rotaryartcraft@gmail.com.