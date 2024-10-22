Hospice staff are appealing for children to take part in an annual festive run.

St Barnabas Hospice, which has bases in Grantham, Lincoln and Boston, is encouraging schools, sports groups and community groups to take part in Rudy’s Run to raise money for the hospice.

A St Barnabas spokesperson said: “Rudy’s Run is a very special festive fundraiser brought to you by St Barnabas.

Grantham fundraising officer for St Barnabas Fiona Malloch-Rear with Rudy the Reindeer.

“You can pick a date of your choice and the children can run, dance or prance as they part in their own Rudy’s Run, whilst raising funds for hospice care in Lincolnshire.”

The event is free to sign up for. Children will receive a pair of reindeer antlers, letters to send to parents, a guide to set up a Just Giving page and a digital activity pack with games, recipes and crafts.

The hospice asks for children to try and raise £3 of sponsorship.

To find out more go to https://stbarnabashospice.co.uk/rudysrun/.

People can also email fundraising@stbarnabashospice.co.uk or call 01522 540300.