RAF personnel will be taking part in a colourful event this summer to raise money for charity.

RAF members from across Lincolnshire will be taking part in a colour run at RAF Cranwell on Wednesday, June 12, to raise money for the RAF Benevolent Fund.

The 5km paint race is inspired by the Hindu festival of Holi and participants are encourage walk, jog or sprint their way through the course while getting showered with bursts of colour.

Amber Satterthwaite, community fundraising team leader at the RAF Benevolent Fund, said: “We are thrilled to invite serving personnel and their families to take part in a fun-filled afternoon at RAF Cranwell for the RAF Lincolnshire 5km Charity Colour Run.

“Whether you're a seasoned runner, or just looking for a fun time, this event is perfect for all ages and fitness levels.

“Proceeds from the event will help to change the lives of members of the RAF Family through the work of the fund.”

The event is also open to families of those in the RAF of all ages and fitness levels.

To take part in the colour run, sign up here.

The RAF Benevolent Fund provides financial, emotional, and practical assistance to serving and retired RAF personnel and their families.

This includes grants to help with financial difficulty, mental health support, Airplay youth clubs, and more.