Two rural schools have been selected to benefit from a major investment to get faster and more reliable internet speeds.

The £1.2 million D2N2 Gigahubs project has seen local authorities team up with broadband providers Openreach and Netomnia to boost speeds where needed.

It is expected that the full scheme will be live by Spring 2026, and initial survey work has already begun, with the aim of benefitting up to 28 public buildings in rural locations such as libraries, schools, doctors’ surgeries to have faster, reliable gigabit broadband.

Langar C of E Primary School and Queen Eleanor Primary School, Harby, have been selected for the connectivity boosting project. Photos: Google Maps

Among the sites identified so far are Langar C of E Primary School, Langar, and Queen Eleanor Primary School, Harby.

Keith Girling, Nottinghamshire County Council cabinet member for economic development and asset management, said: “We are so proud to be leading this project. This appointment is great news as having better broadband in our communities will really help those who can’t afford or access high-speed broadband at home.

“Whole classrooms in rural areas could be online at once with no interruptions and they’ll be more options to host virtual field trips, to help broaden pupils’ educational experiences.”

The scheme is funded by the department formerly known as the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities — now the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government — from an early investment as part of East Midlands Combined County Authority devolution negotiations in 2023.

David Bruce, chief revenue officer at Neos Networks, added: “We’re delighted to be supporting Nottinghamshire County Council with its project to improve access to better, faster connectivity for local communities in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

“Drawing on our extensive network reach and partnerships with established market players, the build and deployment of this new infrastructure will provide councils with a cost-effective solution to offer new digital services at local sites.

“Much of the UK still has to deal with sub-par connectivity. This new network will ensure the availability of high-speed connectivity for citizens across urban, semi-rural and rural locations, as this project enhances digital and social inclusion across the region.

“We look forward to working with the county council as it promotes new social and economic opportunities for communities.”