A community safety programme including innovative self-defence classes and upgraded CCTV has received support from police bosses.

South Kesteven District Council's Safer Streets project in Grantham has been endorsed by Sara Munton, deputy police and crime commissioner for Lincolnshire.

During her visit, she observed self-defence classes at Grantham West Academy and toured the town’s Shopwatch and Pubwatch schemes with key council representatives.

The project, funded by a £172,000 Home Office bid and a £93,000 council contribution, aims to enhance public safety.

DPCC Munton commended the council's initiatives, stating: “The PCC’s office is delighted to secure funding to help keep the people and streets of Grantham safe for residents.

“The projects being completed by the council are a great example of innovation and how, when you work in partnership, you can provide much more effective services for communities.

“I was impressed with the commitment and determination of everyone involved and hearing about the real difference the projects are making in the area.”

The Safer Streets project includes free self-defence classes for local secondary school students, improved communication systems for Shopwatch and Pubwatch members, and expanded CCTV coverage throughout Grantham.

Additionally, the programme promotes Ask for Angela, empowering individuals to seek help in public and offers protective measures against drink spiking.

Councillor Rhea Rayside (Lib Dem) stressed these initiatives' importance in creating a secure environment for residents and visitors.

“These initiatives have been designed to help make the area feel safer for those who are out and about,” she said.

“Overall, our district is a warm and welcoming place, but it is not immune to the impact of anti-social behaviour and other crime, and this initiative is an important part of ongoing efforts to reduce this.”

Peter Harrison, Safer Streets co-ordinator, highlighted efforts with local businesses, charities, and agencies to foster a safer community, reflecting SKDC's commitment to improving residents' quality of life.

“The Safer Streets project is a great example of successful partnership working and is a key contributor to SKDC’s commitment to make the district a better place to live, work in, and visit,” he said.

Ian Parke, head of security for the Isaac Newton Centre in the Shopwatch scheme, said: “Thanks to the new radios, we now have much better communications with the CCTV centre, while many more shops have joined, so we have greater communication with shops throughout the town and surrounding area as well.”