Set sail with us for a day of cream teas and river rides to raise funds for Nottingham to Grantham Canal restorations.

Grantham Canal Society is gearing up to host a Cream Teas and Boat Trips event on Sunday, June 9, from 10am to 3pm.

Patrons can indulge in cream teas and scenic boat trips at the society's depot at Woolsthorpe by Belvoir.

The Three Shires tows Earwig. | Photo: Hugh Crawford

With charity and craft stalls adding to the atmosphere, attendees can enjoy a day out while contributing to the maintenance and restoration of the Nottingham to Grantham Canal.

Early arrival is recommended, as boat trip tickets sold out swiftly during the previous event.

The depot and boat lock are located behind the Dirty Duck Pub.