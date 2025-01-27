A salon owner has been named as a ‘super stylist’.

Jemma Jenkins, owner of Jemma Louise Hair Extensions in Grantham, has been named as a Remi Cachet Super Stylist for 2025.

Being recognised as a super stylist shows Jemma’s dedication and commitment to the industry has been recognised.

Jemma Jenkins has been recognised as a super stylist.

Jemma said: “I am incredibly honoured to receive recognition from such an amazing brand.

“I’ve dreamed of becoming a superstylist and now, four years later, I’ve achieved that significant milestone.

“Becoming a super stylist opens up new career opportunities and advancements as I join an elite group recognised for our expertise and influence.

“It’s truly an honour to be acknowledged for my accomplishments in the hair extensions industry by a globally renowned brand.”

Jemma has previously been recognised in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards for the last two years.

To her customers, she said: “I want to extend a huge thank you to everyone who has sat in my chair, followed my journey, and cheered me on.

“Your support means the world to me and I am forever grateful, none of this would be possible without you.”

Remi Cachet is a professional hair extension brand. A super stylist is a selected group of hair extension specialists that work closely with the brand.

If selected, they will be part of an exclusive community, gain industry recognition and be involved with new product development and testing.