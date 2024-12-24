Santa and his elves have been getting ready for Christmas from the sky.

With Christmas day tomorrow (Wednesday, December 25), staff at Langar Airfield, near Grantham have been getting in the festive spirit.

Josh Carratt, who dressed as Santa and Emily Aucutt, who dressed as an elf, both bravely have taken on a skydive for Christmas.

Emily said: “This is a busy time of year for us elves and it’s important for good mental health to take a bit of time for yourself.

“Skydiving gives me the luxury of not having to think about what’s on my to-do list or who's been naughty or nice.

“In that moment, falling at 120mph through the sky, I was thinking about how happy I felt and how amazing the world is!”

Josh, also known as Santa, said: “I believe in giving the elves a bit of 'me time' every now and again and what better way to show someone you care than by sharing an experience.”