Santa has been spotted delivering presents to children.

Matthew Ash was out and about in Grantham on Friday last week for his seventh year dressed as Father Christmas, visiting the town centre and Holyroyd's Sweet Shop and Boutique.

It follows an appeal earlier this year for donations, which included around £270 in cash.

Matthew Ash delivered presents on Friday.

One charity shop sold 30 teddy bears for £5.

“The donation appeal went absolutely fantastically,” said Matthew.

“We’ve had lots and lots of people donate toys, and one lady knitted a load of Gonks, while an estate agent donated a lot of selection boxes.”

A magical moment with Santa as he delivers presents to local children.

“We’ve been inundated with donations, to be honest,” he said, emphasising the collective effort in support of the appeal.

Today (Friday, December 13), he’ll visit the George Shopping Centre from 3pm to 4pm, followed by the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre from 4.30pm to 5.30pm.

On Friday, December 20, Santa will visit homebound children.

Santa spreads festive cheer during his walk around Grantham.

He will also be walking up Trent Road around 7pm for those who want to see him.

He invited anyone to approach and have their photo taken.

Matthew has been dressing as Santa in Grantham for more than six years, delivering presents to children, especially those who can't visit grottos.

A heartwarming visit from Santa as he makes his way through Grantham.

Sharing the holiday spirit with young and old alike.

He started by buying gifts himself but now relies on community donations to support his growing efforts.

Matthew is known for surprise visits to homes, shopping centres, and centres for children with special needs.