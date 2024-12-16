Santas of all ages had a run at the weekend.

The annual Santa Fun Run took place throughout Wyndham Park in Grantham on Sunday (December 15).

Carol Courtney, an organiser behind the event, said: “In 2019 when we started the run, the idea was to hold an event which was open to everyone, which promoted good health and which brought the community together whilst doing something which is great fun.

“What we hadn’t anticipated was the amazing atmosphere – it is welcoming and heartwarming from start to finish.

Santa's at the starting line.

“This year we saw multiple Santas walking, jogging, running in an uplifting event – with all Santas crossing the finishing line and receiving a medal.

“Those who choose to can use the event to raise funds for the charity of their choice, by downloading a sponsorship form from the Santa Run website.

“The funds raised are donated directly to the chosen charity.

“I ran for Grantham charities this year, so my efforts will make a difference to someone.

“The run was a fun way to start the Christmas celebrations - being surrounded by a sea of Santas all embracing the festive spirit.”

The run was due to be held last Sunday (December 8), however it was cancelled as a result of Storm Darragh.