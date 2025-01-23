Pupils are being encouraged to enter a school arts competition.

Priory Ruskin Academy, in Grantham, is holding a portrait competition for the pupils on Tuesday, March 25.

Teacher Eleanor Wallace said the “purpose is to promote creativity outside the classroom”.

Priory Ruskin Academy in Grantham. Photo: Google Maps

She added: “It is to encourage students to make their art personal.

“As an arts specialist school, we want to celebrate the amazing artists we have at our academy.

“The competition allows everyone of all standards and styles to join.”

The winners of the competition will have their artwork displayed in Grantham and also win art supplies.

Pupils can also look for inspiration on Mrs Wallace’s Pinterest page.