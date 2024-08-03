A school has been awarded funding to refurbish science laboratories.

The Wolfson Foundation, a charity focused on research and education, has awarded £100,000 to Kesteven and Grantham Girls School in its latest round of funding.

The funding will refurbish two of the school’s science laboratories.

Kesteven and Grantham Girls School in Grantham.

A spokesperson for KGGS said: “One biology and one chemistry laboratory will be refurbished to further support modern teaching practices to meet the needs of our students, all of whom are inquisitive, independent and relish the opportunity for hands-on experiences in science.

“The new facilities will enable students to tackle practical-based work with greater autonomy and flexibility.

“The new layout of the laboratories will enable a seamless transition between practical and theoretical understanding, enabling pupils to make more concrete links between these aspects of science.

“A varied and positive approach to practical science during secondary education is a key contributor to making this a reality.

“We believe this is particularly important to us being an all-girls school, encouraging the students to continue to study science subjects, ensuring stereotypes surrounding the STEM subjects is no barrier for our students.”

KGGS has 12 laboratories, with some that have been there for 25 years and are in need of a refresh.

The Wolfson Foundation, established in 1955, has awarded £1 billion to 14,000 projects across the UK.