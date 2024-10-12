A school was transformed into a hub of creativity for two weeks thanks to a theatre company.

Staff and pupils from Walton Academy in Grantham recently welcomed Box Clever Theatre Company for a two-week residency, which concluded in a production of A Christmas Carol.

Pupils took part in workshops and drop-in sessions, getting hands-on experience in acting, characterisation and theatrical techniques.

The pupils performed A Christmas Carol after the two weeks.

A look behind the scenes of A Christmas Carol.

Walton Academy principal Jess Leonard said: “Hosting Box Clever Theatre has been an exceptional opportunity for our students.

“They not only participated in workshops but also provided feedback on the production, gaining deeper insights into the characters, themes, and technical aspects of A Christmas Carol.

“We are deeply grateful to Box Clever for this experience.”

Box Clever Theatre tours A Christmas Carol in schools and theatres across the country.

Walton Academy welcomed the Box Clever Theatre company for two weeks.

Theatre director Hal Chambers said: “The support from the staff and the school has been the best we’ve received.

“We’ve been incredibly well looked after, and the facilities here are amazing. It’s been wonderful to work in such a safe and creative space, where we can test our work with the students and engage in a truly collaborative exchange.”