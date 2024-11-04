A primary school has joined a new education trust.

Staff and pupils at Buckminster Primary School in Grantham celebrated on Friday (November 1) as they have officially joined the Mowbray Education Trust.

Headteacher Julia Orridge said: “It was wonderful to have the headteachers and members of the Mowbray Education Trust, as well as parents and children from Buckminster, celebrating with us.

Buckminster Primary School has joined the Mowbray Education Trust.

“Children from Year 5 and 6 gave our visitors a tour around the site, proudly talking about the massive improvements across the school and how these have positively impacted their quality of learning as well as how much they enjoy coming to school.

A special celebration cake was made to mark the occasion.

“The children also enjoyed meeting children from across the MET virtually, where they were able to ask questions, talk about the similarities and differences of the schools and start to build relationships.”