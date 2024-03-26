Musical youngsters have shined in a competition designed to showcase an outstanding display of talent and teamwork.

Colsterworth CE Primary School emerged victorious at the Colsterworth Festival of Performing Arts held at Christchurch, in Grantham.

The school's Key Stage 1 choir, along with Key Stage 2 vocal and recorder groups, claimed an impressive array of awards at the event.

Colsterworth C of E Primary swept the awards at the festival of performing arts.

Achieving four gold medals and four trophies, the school's performances left a lasting impression on both the audience and the adjudicator.

Louise Jordan, the head of school, expressed immense pride in the children and staff for their dedication and courage.

“We have loved the opportunity to once again take part in this fabulous festival alongside other schools from the area,” she said.

“It was a lovely celebration of music and performance which has given the children the chance to listen to, perform and appreciate different styles and genres. “

Community support, including funding from the Colsterworth Youth Committee and assistance from the Lincolnshire Music Service, contributed to the success of the school's participation.

Jo Dawes, the school's music enthusiast, was also commended for her ongoing commitment.