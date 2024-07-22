Young artists have shone in a summer colouring competition held in partnership with a local business.

Gonerby Hill Foot Primary School has celebrated the creative achievements of its students in a colouring competition with Boundary Outlet.

Despite the rainy summer, the children designed bright and sunny beach balls, which will be showcased on a PowerPoint display at the store.

Winners Julia Jeruszka and William Watkin with Boundary Outlet representatives Kerin Ord and Julie Cooper. Photo: supplied.

Kerin Ord and Julie Cooper from Boundary Outlet visited the school to surprise the winners, Julia Jeruszka of Year 1 and William Watkin of Year 2, with gift bags filled with games and activities.

"The school has thoroughly enjoyed working with Boundary Outlet, and we look forward to taking part in a Christmas competition in the new school year," said Claire Williams, the school administrator.