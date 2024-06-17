A school is holding its first ever careers week.

St Wulfram’s National Church of England Primary School, in Grantham, has launched its Career and Aspirations Week today (Monday, June 17).

The theme for the week is ‘reach for the stars’, with the aim to encourage the children to “feel empowered by the world of opportunities that await”.

St Wulfram's National Primary School in Grantham. Photo: Google Maps

A school spokesperson said: “We are aiming to raise the profile of personal qualities such as resilience, teamwork, determination, focus and drive.

“We will encourage children to think about how they will contribute to their local and wider community when they are older, both through paid and voluntary work.

“We aim to deliver an informative and fun week, introducing children to a broad and balanced range of career and future job prospects.”