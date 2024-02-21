A Rotary Club sent two school girls on a trip to boost their confidence.

The Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club sent Grantham school girls, Alexia Blackwell and Polina Shrliaieva, to go on a Young RYLA course at the White Hall Centre in Derbyshire where they faced a number of challenging activities.

Success came their way as Polina finished in the winning team and Alexia’s team placed second.

Alexia (left) and Polina (right) were 'bubbling with excitement' after they got back from their weekend away.

“It certainly was challenging and it has developed my self-confidence,” said Polina.

She added: “I have made many new friends and I’d really like to do it all again.”

Alexia said she knows “exactly what is meant by team work”.

Left to right: Alexia Blackwell, Lez Jones and Polina Shrliaieva with their certificates.

She added: “I felt like a valued member of the team and enjoyed the experience of working with others in the environment.”

After their weekend away, both girls were “bubbling with excitement”, said Lez Jones, president of the Rotary Club.

He added: “It was really nice to be present to hear their citations and be there for the certificate presentation.

“This has been a valuable project to support and I am proud of the girl's achievements.”

The Young RYLA course aims to boost self esteem and self confidence, as well as gain new skills through challenging activities.