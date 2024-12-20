A school opened its doors to the community for a special Christmas event.

Grandparents, great grandparents and other residents were invited to Poplar Farm Primary School, in Grantham, on Wednesday (December 18) for a festive event.

The school hall was turned into a Christmas grotto, with people aged from four to 93 enjoying some festive singing from each year group, as well as tea and cake made by Year 6 pupils.

Some happy grandparents with their tea and cake.

Deputy headteacher Claire Buckley said: “We’ve been thinking about this for some time because we are quite a large school.

“When our pupils put on a show or performance, tickets are limited usually to two per family so grandparents and great grandparents can sometimes miss out.

One pupil with some tasty goods.

“The Caring Christmas event has meant that grandparents and great grandparents as well as people from the local community can also enjoy the show.

“We even had one set of grandparents fly in from South Africa to watch their granddaughter perform!”

Grandparents and great grandparents came to the event

Alongside the year groups performing, even the guests got all involved in singing the 12 days of Christmas.

These grandparents travelled from South Africa to come to the event.

Pupils from each Year group sang for visitors.

All visitors also received a free raffle ticket on arrival and left the event with a small gift.