A school continues to be rated ‘good’ by Ofsted, following a recent inspection.

Dudley House School, in Dudley Road, Grantham, underwent a two-day inspection in November of last year.

Headteacher Jenny Johnson said: “Dudley House School has an exciting future ahead and the school will be planning a celebration event for the pupils and teachers in the near future as a way of thanks to staff, governors and members of the school community for their continued support and contribution to Dudley House School.”

Dudley House School, in Grantham. Photo: Google Maps

Pupils at the school were said to “thrive” as barriers to learning were well supported.

The school was also praised for providing an ambitious curriculum and that pupils recalled it well.

Pupils were also said to behave well and the relationships between the pupils and staff were “strong”.

It was also praised for its reading programmes as it is taught to pupils in a clear and logical way and that they learnt to read quickly.

It also said that supporting pupils' setbacks was at the “heart of the school’s wider personal development offer”.

To improve, the school was asked to ensure more work is done to refine its curriculum and ensure the pupils' understanding of online and safety in modern society is secure so they are ready for their next steps in education.