Children at St Wulfram’s National Primary School in Grantham have celebrated the end of the school year with several activities.

These included the Year 6 leavers service at St Wulfram’s Church, as well as celebrating the end of their primary school years with a disco.

Head of school Chantal Walker said: “We are very grateful for the support from our PTA and the effort they put into organising events.

“The children benefit greatly from their fundraising and I am particularly excited for the new book additions to school, and the library refurbishment.”

The whole school was also treated to an ice cream by the PTA, the Friends of National School (FONS).

FONS also celebrated their successful year of fundraising and thanked students, parents and carers.

Fundraising events across the year included Christmas and summer fayres, discos, raffles and a sponsored fun run.

The PTA also funded a theatre trip for World Book Day, as well as a travelling zoo for the pupils to experience exotic animals first-hand.

Children were treated to ice cream on the last day.

A FONS spokesperson said: “As a committee we love organising events for the children to enjoy.

“Our discos are a huge hit with the children, with the music provided by Graves Events and refreshments served by parent helpers and staff, it proves to be a noisy evening!”