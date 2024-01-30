School pupils have featured in a video to show residents the right things to put in each of their bins.

Fifteen pupils from Harlaxton Primary School and Denton Primary School, both in Grantham, have filmed the video in partnership with the Lincolnshire Waste Partnership.

It shows South Kesteven residents what goes in each of their bins, including the recently introduced purple-lidded bin which is for paper and cardboard.

Councillor Patsy Ellis and Councillor Rhys Baker, both SKDC cabinet members for waste and environment, said: “These children are our future and the future of our planet. We must listen to them and learn from them.

“It is so important that the whole of our community, including school children and their parents, learn about the importance of recycling and the difference it can make to our planet.

“The youngsters from Harlaxton and Denton Primary School were amazing and showed themselves to be keen young recyclers, showing everyone to put the Right Thing in the Right Bin.

“It is so important that the younger generation learn the messages around recycling and looking after the planet.

“As householders, we are the agents for change to ensure a brighter future for these children and future generations.”

South Kesteven is the fifth Lincolnshire district - alongside Boston, North Kesteven, East Lindsey and West Lindsey - to roll out the new twin stream recycling collection.

Residents have already been given their purple bins, with the first collection taking place from the week beginning February 5.

Ahead of the collections, SKDC have been issuing tags on silver recycling bins - known as the ‘tags of shame’ - which advises people if items have been put in the incorrect bin.