School pupils have been helping to clear up litter in their community.

Pupils from Robert Miles Infant School in Bingham have helped to clear up litter in the town.

This comes after members from the Streetwise team at Rushcliffe Borough Council came to speak with the youngsters at the school.

Children from Robert Miles Infant School helped to clean up Bingham.

Headteacher Kelly Ryan said: “It was fantastic to see how many children and their families turned out to support the school on the litter pick.

"Caring for the environment is a really important part of our curriculum at Robert Miles Infants and so the children are all very much on-board with helping in any way they can.”

A happy litter picker helper!

Pupil Joey said: “I liked getting the rubbish with the litter pickers.

“We found a broken football in the bush and we worked as a team to get it out."

Busy litter pickers.

Another pupil called Skyla said: “I liked walking around the park and helping Bingham and the animals so they survive."

Reception pupil Max, Year 1 pupil Alice and Aimee in Year 2 are all now going on regular litter picks.

This chap was happy with helping to clean the community!

In addition, Aimee Attwood, the school’s personal development lead, has organised a recycling competition.

The children have used their creativity to design and make models from recycled materials.