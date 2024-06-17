Home   Grantham   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Dudley House School in Grantham to host art exhibition

By Katie Green
-
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:03, 17 June 2024

A primary school is holding an art exhibition this week.

School pupils from Dudley House School in Grantham will showcase their artistic skills in the exhibition on Wednesday (June 19).

A spokesperson for the school said: “Our children have been working really hard getting their art pieces ready for our art exhibition. We hope you can attend.”

Dudley House School pupils are ready to showcase their art.
Dudley House School pupils are ready to showcase their art.

The art has been created by children aged between three and 10 years old.


Education Grantham Human Interest Katie Green
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE