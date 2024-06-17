A primary school is holding an art exhibition this week.

School pupils from Dudley House School in Grantham will showcase their artistic skills in the exhibition on Wednesday (June 19).

A spokesperson for the school said: “Our children have been working really hard getting their art pieces ready for our art exhibition. We hope you can attend.”

The art has been created by children aged between three and 10 years old.



