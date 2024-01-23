A school has received new PE equipment thanks to a former rugby star.

Walton Academy, in Grantham, has received a range of new equipment including rugby balls, netballs and hockey sticks.

This is thanks to the Jason Robinson Foundation, founded by former rugby union and rugby league star Jason Robinson, who earned 51 international caps for England.

Walton Academy students with the new PE equipment.

Head of PE Katie Sandell said: “As an academy, we look forward to continuing to build our relationship with the foundation and we hope to take part in their fundraising events in the near future.”

Jason played in both the rugby league and rugby union in the 1990s and 2000s.

Alongside his international caps, he also had 12 caps for Great Britain and seven in the rugby league.

In 2022, he established the foundation with the aim to improve the lives of young people through education by developing skills and providing opportunities for them to participate in rugby.

Alongside the donation to Walton, Jason also sent a video message to students and staff.