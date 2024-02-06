A school has received a record number of offers for students to attend Oxford and Cambridge.

Ten students from The King’s School, in Grantham, have been offered the places, including seven for Cambridge and three for Oxford.

This follows an increase of five places offered to students last year.

The King's School studentsBack left to right – George Taylor, Oliver Marsh, Alexander Cant, Michael Grace, Padraig Cunningham, Theophilus FlavinFront left to right – Julian Huddart, Thomas Sefton, Finlay Jones, Farzan Siraj

The students that were offered places include:

• Michael Flavin - University of Cambridge to study English

• James Grace - University of Cambridge to study Natural Sciences

• Pádraig Cunningham - University of Cambridge to study Natural Sciences

• George Taylor - University of Cambridge to study Engineering

• Oliver Marsh - University of Cambridge to study Natural Sciences

• Farzan Siraj - University of Cambridge to study Music

• Alexander Cant - University of Cambridge to study Natural Sciences

• Julian Huddart - University of Oxford to study Physics

• Thomas Sefton - University of Oxford to study History

• Finlay Jones - University of Oxford to study History and French

Headmaster Simon Pickett said he was delighted so many students have been offered places.

He said: “The students deserve recognition for their hard work and commitment and to be offered places at one of the most prestigious universities in the country is testament to their dedication and the support from family, friends, the school and our alumni.

“Our school prides itself on its academic rigour and conduct but we place a great deal of importance on our students becoming mature, well-rounded individuals keen to play a positive role in society.

“We wish these students well and look forward to following their progress as they make their mark in the world.”

The news comes after The Parent Power Guide, produced by The Sunday Times, named The King’s School as the best state school in the East Midlands and it was placed in the top 120 state schools in the entire country.