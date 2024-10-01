School staff and pupils are continuing with their efforts to help orangutans in Asia.

The Priory Ruskin Academy in Grantham is hosting a creative and makers market on Tuesday, October 8, to raise money for the Orangutan Foundation, aiming to help save the critically endangered species by protecting its habitat.

Over 30 local artisans will feature in the market, supporting a foundation the school has raised over £3,000 for over the last few years.

Priory Ruskin Academy in Grantham. Photo: Google Maps

Geography teacher Katie McLaughlin said: “The school is thrilled to welcome back the foundation to continue our joint efforts in raising funds to support increasingly rare rainforest habitat on the island of Borneo, Asia.

“This partnership started as our students were so desperate to help out whenever we learned about the rainforest.

“We wanted to teach them that even small actions in far off places can bring about positive change, and that anybody anywhere can make a difference.

“We are so excited for Ashley, the founder and CEO of the foundation, to be coming to see us.

“We would also love to take the opportunity to thank the wonderful small businesses supporting the event and selling their wares.

“We look forward to welcoming you to the event.”

Tickets are available to buy on the day of the event, costing £1.50 for adults and free entry for under 16s.