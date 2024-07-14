A school has welcomed Japanese students as part of an exchange.

Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School welcomed 17 students from Minami High School in Fukushima, Japan, this week.

A KGGS spokesperson said: “We have a fun packed itinerary, including cookery, art lessons, science, afternoon tea, a trip to Harlaxton Manor and Lincoln castle and cathedral, and our whole school sports day.

Kesteven and Grantham Girls' School welcomed students from Japan.

“We would like to thank Harlaxton Manor and the ambassador and deputy ambassador of Grantham for their support in hosting activities during the week, host families, students and staff in school for making our guests so welcome.”

The visit is a part of the school’s annual exchange with the school, which began in 1993.

Apart from a three-year break during Covid, the trips have provided the students and staff with opportunities to experience other cultures.

In March next year, KGGS students will be going to Tokyo and Fukushima to experience the bullet train, Mount Fuji, Disneyland and cherry blossoms.