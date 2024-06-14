Schools are joining together to perform a concert.

Grantham schools including Gonerby Hill Foot Primary School, St Wulfram’s National Primary School, Grantham Preparatory International School and choristers from St Wulfram’s Church Choir will perform at St Wulfram’s Church on Wednesday, June 26 at 6pm.

The show will raise money for the choristers' summer residency in York.

There will be a bar and raffle on offer. Raffle tickets cost £5.

Anyone who is interested in buying tickets can go to www.stwulframs.org.uk.

People can also call the parish office on 01476 561342 or email ghcentre@stwulframs.com.