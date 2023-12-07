Local Scottish country dancers were in great demand during the week of St Andrews Day.

The dancers visited two Grantham area care homes to help them celebrate by entertaining the residents.

They visited Maple Leaf Lodge and Royal Windsor Care Homes and danced reels, jigs and strathspeys.

Scottish country dancers performed at care homes for St Andrews Day.

Onlookers enjoyed clapping their hands and tapping their toes in time with the lively music.

Scottish country dancers performed at care homes for St Andrews Day.

The dancers came from groups based in Waltham, Grantham and Newark.