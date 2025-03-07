Dog trainer Lucy Heath has taken home another Crufts 2025 award today (Friday) with her partner Trip Hazard.

The Grantham trainer scored 27.97 for their freelance performance of Arabian Nights, which included a “flying carpet” and a magical transformation as Trip rubbed Aladdin's lamp.

Trip was also the only non-Collie entrant in the competition.

Lucy Heath and her dogs Trip and Foxy on a victory lap of the Crufts arena. Image: Crufts/Youtube

The win means Trip will also represent the UK in the International Freestyle Competition tomorrow (Saturday).

Nearly 5,000 people watched the competition live on YouTube, with many comments in support of the pup.

Lucy’s win followed hot on the heels of her success in the Heelwork to Music competition on Thursday, in which she took home first place with 11-year-old Border Collie Foxy.

Trip rubbing the magic lamp. Image: Crufts/Youtube

She called her earlier win a “dream come true,” “magical,” and “special.”

Lucy also performed a school-themed dance to the song “Young at Heart” with Border Collie Strike, but sadly, the pooch left the arena after putting his head in a bin.

Lucy is an instructor at Lincs Dog Training, based at Laughtons Farm, Brandon Road, Grantham, just east of Long Bennington. She was previously based in Billingborough.

Trip takes a ride on a magic carpet. Image: Crufts/Youtube

Trip scored 27.97 from his performance, taking and maintaining an early lead in the compettion. Image: Crufts/Youtube

Her previous fame includes appearing on Britain’s Got Talent in 2016, and last year, she and The Trickstars finished fifth in the final after being selected as the wildcard act.