In the middle of Grantham is an idyllic getaway where you feel like the rest of the town doesn’t exist – and it's now open for the public to enjoy.

Grantham House, one of the oldest properties in the town – built in the 1450s and once eyed for purchase by Sir Isaac Newton – has been opened by the National Trust as part of its strategy to provide free, equal access to nature, arts and history.

It is hoped that its position in the town centre will make it easily accessible on foot, by car and by bike, while free public access all year round, even for non-members of the National Trust, will encourage members of the community to visit and enjoy the space.

Grantham House is a hidden gem in the town centre where visitors can find peace and serenity. Photo: Daniel Jaines

National Trust general manager Ian Cooper said: “It’s a gem in the centre of town. When you see the garden it's just incredible, but people walk past this building all the time and just wouldn’t know it's here.”

Grantham House was built by wealthy wool merchant Thomas Hall and steadily enlarged and refined from then. In the early 1800s it was a school for young ladies and also had a number of connections to Belton House.

It was given to the National Trust by Winifred and Marion Sedgwick in 1944. The sisters remained in residence until 1966 and often allowed the church and local schools to hold events in the gardens.

The walled garden at Grantham House. Photo: Daniel Jaines

Despite its town centre location behind St Wulfram’s Church, the walled gardens, natural landscaping and open green spaces mean visitors feel cut off, with minimal sound cutting through and urban elements – apart from the prominent church – disappearing behind foliage.

The walled garden, along with the rest of the grounds, provides beautiful opportunities for community engagement, relaxation and connection with nature.

It is perfect for the budding artist or photographer, or just for those who want somewhere quiet to focus, study or relax.

The National Trust team which oversees the running of Grantham House. Photo: Daniel Jaines

“If someone wants to come in and sit for the day, doing nothing, that’s fine,” said Ian.

“The point is to reconnect with nature, relax, enjoy the sounds.

“This place isn't designed as a visitor business to make money, and any income that we do make will come back into the building.”

A number of paths lead through Grantham House, which will you take? Photo: Daniel Jaines

The trust has so far secured funding and renovated the downstairs of the manor, opening a café along with a second-hand book store.

There’s also plenty of history to explore inside, from a number of furnishings and portraits to hints of the building’s original use as a keep.

The building still needs a large amount of work and funding, with asbestos removal currently taking place in the upstairs, but future plans include using outbuildings for a charity restoring bikes and an art studio for pottery and glassblowing. Rooms upstairs in the main manor will be used for community events and room hire.

The cafe and dining area at Grantham House. Photo: Daniel Jaines

Food for the café is provided by Belton House - also a National Trust property - while the trust is also continuing to work with local companies such as Zest Brewery, which uses the orchard’s apples to make cider.

St Wulfram’s Church continues to use part of the building and is also partnering with the trust on future events.

Visitors will be encouraged to bring along a picnic blanket and can even supply their own food and drink.

There are elements of the original keep which Grantham House was build around. Photo: Daniel Jaines

The building hosted more than 500 visitors on its opening day, which was held in conjunction with VE Day celebrations on Sunday.

Attractions included Second World War Willys jeeps, an exhibition of military history talks, music and teas on the lawn.

The day also showcased SKDC’s Soldiers from the Sky project – made possible by National Lottery players – illustrating how allied paratroopers based in the district contributed to the end of the war.

Second World War jeeps and re-enactors evoked the past for guests. Photo: SKDC

SKDC armed forces champion Coun Bridget Ley (Ind) said: “We were delighted to work with the National Trust to mark such an auspicious military milestone.

“It was a superb opportunity to illustrate the district’s huge contribution to the end of the war, thanks to the allied efforts of British, American and Polish paratroopers who trained here for D-Day and Arnhem and flew from local airfields.”

Heritage displays included the American mission from North Witham, another from Barkston Heath Research Group, plus the 1944 mid-air training collision over Carlton Scroop that killed seven decorated US veterans and the squadron mascot dog.

Visitors keen to see heritage exhibits at Grantham House. Photo: SKDC

Future events include a brocante market on the May bank holiday weekend and other community activities – including a suggestion that the house could host a comeback for Gravity Fields, which last took place in 2018 – as well as cultural tours in partnership with St Wulfram’s Church.

Lawn games will also be introduced, such as giant chess, Connect Four and more.

There’s no parking at the site except for some accessible spaces, which must be pre-booked, but there are a number of town centre car parks within walking distance.

Count Indigo singing at Grantham House. Photo: SKDC

The second hand bookshop at Grantham House. Photo: Daniel Jaines

Rooms upstairs at Grantham House are not completely finished yet but will soon be available to be rented out and used by the community. Photo: Daniel Jaines

Parts of Grantham House's history are still on display for visitors to see. Photo: Daniel Jaines

The second hand clothing rail at Grantham House. Photo: Daniel Jaines

The second hand bookshop at Grantham House. Photo: Daniel Jaines

Some rooms at Grantham House will be able to be rented out. Photo: Daniel Jaines

Grantham House and its gardens are walled off from the rest of the town creating a natural and quiet environment. Photo: Daniel Jaines

Visitors can enjoy coffee, scones and other treats at Grantham House. Photo: Daniel Jaines

Grantham House is a hidden gem in the town centre where visitors can find peace and serenity. Photo: Daniel Jaines

