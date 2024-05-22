A seed company has rebranded.

Cope, formerly known as Cope Seeds and Grain, has launched three new high-yielding varieties of seed, offering increasing flexibility for farmers across the UK.

The varieties were launched at Cope’s ‘sowing for legacy product and branch launch’ at Ancaster Leisure Karting on May 9.

Cope's team at the launch event in Ancaster.

Managing director Gemma Clarke said: “Not only do we want to support farmers with leading varieties, but we’re also forging long-term partnerships with breeders, growers and producers, to support resilient food systems.”

“We work with world-leading UK and EU plant breeders to increase genetic gain, by developing climate adapted, low input, healthy, high-yielding crop varieties and we reinvest 25% of our earnings into research, development, and trials, ensuring continuous progress.”

Managing director Gemma Clarke.

The new seed varieties include:

• Everlong spring wheat - this has the highest yield and specific weight for spring wheat. It’s also a new option for late-autumn drilled weight or as a spring wheat option for the feed market.

• Aretha winter barley - this boasts high yields across the UK and tall, stiff straw, and also offers Type 1 and 2 Barley yellow mosaic virus (BaYMV) resistance, providing growers with the flexibility they need for successful sowing.

• Marler white pea - Marler is the highest yielding white pea and has consistent performance across various sites and good resistance to downy mildew.

Cope is a seed and grain specialist.