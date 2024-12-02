A father of four was fined £100 for not leaving a fast-food restaurant car park within an hour - but says it was down to slow service.

Peter Steward, of Foston, went out to eat with his wife and four children, aged seven, three and twins aged one, at KFC in Harlaxton Road, Grantham, on November 2.

He was at the restaurant for one hour and 27 minutes but unbeknown to the family, there was a 60-minute time limit for parking in the car park. They were shocked when, on November 11, they received a fine for £100 from a private parking firm.

KFC in Harlaxton Road, Grantham.

“I wasn’t expecting it, I had no idea there was even a time limit as there were no signs,” said Peter.

He added: “We got the kids out which took quite a while as there are four of them.

“Once we went into KFC, everything seemed normal, apart from the service being really slow.

Peter Steward

“When we eventually got our meals, we could sit down and eat, which took some time as well.

“Then once we finished, I had to make sure everyone was in the car safely.

“When you are trying to get four kids in and out of the car it can take quite a bit of time.”

Peter got in touch with KFC to complain about the slow service and fine.

KFC did not provide a comment when asked but in an email sent to Peter, and seen by LincsOnline, a spokesperson for KFC said: “We have parking restrictions in place at a number of our restaurants, with a time limit to ensure there is adequate parking for all of our guests, as well as deter any unwarranted or prolonged use of the parking facilities.

“At sights that do have restrictions in place, there is adequate signage clearly displayed both as you drive into the car park and on various lampposts within it.

“If you believe you have been issued this fine in error, we would advise you to appeal it as per the parking control company guidelines which are outlined in the parking charge notice.”

Peter continued communication with KFC, but said they gave him the “standard fob you off response”.

Peter’s enquiry was later handed over to a senior case handler, who informed him his fine would be cancelled, as stated in another email seen by LincsOnline.