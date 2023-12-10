Rail services have been disrupted today after last night’s gales damaged overhead lines.

The East Coast Mainline has been closed between Peterborough and Grantham while Network Rail engineers have been on the scene to repair the affected lines.

Services are expected to be disrupted until the end of today (Sunday, December 10).

LNER services were affected PHOTO: STOCK

London North Eastern Railway and East Midlands Railway services have been affected by today’s closure.

Managing Director of LNER David Horne stated on social media earlier: “The Network Rail overhead line teams are working on all four lines repairing the damage caused by last night’s incident.

“We expect this to take several more hours due to the extent of the damage. Service disruption is expected to continue until the end of today.

Grantham Railway Station. Photo: Google

“If you have a ticket for travel today, you can use it to travel on 11 or 12 December. No need to cancel or rebook. Or you can get a refund from where you bought your ticket. More advice: https://lner.co.uk/travel-information/travelling-now/travel-alerts

“Sorry once again for the disruption this is causing.”