Get ready for a pirate adventure and set sail for laughter and music with a family-friendly operetta.

Grantham Operatic Society is set to delight audiences with a lively performance of Gilbert and Sullivan's classic operetta, The Pirates of Penzance.

The show will take place at St Wulfram’s Church, in Grantham, on Saturday, September 7, with both matinee and evening performances scheduled.

Ready for a pirate adventure? See Gilbert and Sullivan's classic in Grantham!

The operetta follows the comedic adventures of Frederic, who, despite his intention to lead a respectable life, discovers he is still technically a five-year-old due to his unusual birthday on February 29.

This predicament creates a series of humorous situations as Frederic navigates his feelings for Mabel, the daughter of Major-General Stanley, while trying to escape his pirate apprenticeship.

The Grantham Operatic Society promises a fresh and engaging rendition of this beloved work, featuring memorable songs like ‘I Am the Very Model of a Modern Major-General’ and ‘A Policeman’s Lot is Not a Happy One’.

The production, suitable for all ages, will be staged in the picturesque setting of St Wulfram’s Church, adding a unique charm to the experience.

Advance tickets are available at £12 for adults and £6 for those aged 16 and under, with half-price tickets designed to encourage younger audiences.

Tickets can be purchased from the St Wulfram’s Parish Office or online via TicketSource.

Tickets at the door will be £14.