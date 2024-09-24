One of the county’s top bands is heading to town.

The Band from County Hell will perform at Grantham’s Guildhall Arts Centre on Saturday, September 28 from 7.30pm.

Now in its 28th year, the seven-piece band led by Jock and Julie Mclelland will perform with their drums, bass, guitar, banjo, mandolin and bazouki in Grantham.

The band is well known within Lincolnshire.

Frontman Steven Mclelland said: “We feel very lucky after 28 years for our music and songs to still be relevant and a new generation are coming to our gigs.

“Anyone wanting a fun night out and to escape for a few hours with upbeat songs and plenty of humour will enjoy our show.

“The Guildhall is a truly beautiful place to play live and we are looking forward to our night.”

Famously having had their own show at the London Palladium and supporting international bands, BFCH have also been headlining festivals this year and continue to have their original work used in film and advertising.

Tickets cost £14 and can be purchased at https://www.guildhallartscentre.com/whats-on/all-shows/julie-mclelland-and-the-band-from-county-hell-september-2024.

They can also be purchased from the Guildhall box office in St Peter’s Hill.