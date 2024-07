A road has been closed following a lorry fire.

Emergency services, including police and fire and rescue, are on the A1 at Foston, near Grantham, this afternoon (Wednesday) to deal with the lorry fire.

Both lanes from the A52 at Foston to Long Bennington are closed.

Emergency services were called to the A1 at Foston following a lorry fire. Photo: RSM Photo

Lincolnshire Police reports of significant delays for road users.

More as we have it.