A sports shooting ground has been sold for £1.5 million after being on the market for over a year.

Orston Shooting Ground, based in the Vale of Belvoir, has been sold to NSAF Ltd for its market price.

The site is 21.4 hectares with clay and air rifle shooting facilities.

Orston Shooting Ground. Provided by: Savills.

Planning permission is also in place on the site to develop a 24 lane full bore rifle range with 300m, 200m and 100m ranges, which will enhance the offering at the club.

Paul McDonald, CEO of NSAF Ltd, said: “We are proud to become the new owners of Orston Shooting Ground, which has an outstanding reputation.

“We are lucky to have inherited a strong operational team and we are looking forward to building on the work done by the previous owners to further enhance the clay shooting.

“Together with construction of the full-bore shooting range we are going to grow both arms of the business and believe that this will lead to Orston becoming one of leading shooting grounds in the country.”

Orston Shooting Ground, based in the Vale of Belvoir. Photo: Savills

The site has been marketed by Savills and on the market since June last year.

Ian Simpson, of Savills, said: “Shooting grounds rarely come to the market, so it’s no wonder that the new owners took the unique opportunity to acquire an extensive and well-equipped business.

“We look forward to seeing the new owners further enhance the reputation of Orston as one of the leading shooting grounds in the UK.”

In 2016, the site was sold to Prescott Sporting for £2 million.

Dan Martin, co-founder of Prescott Sporting Limited, said: “We are excited to see what the future holds for the ground and look forward to seeing it flourish in the years to come.

“The same great team will remain in place with all operations continuing as normal.

“We wish NSAF every success in the future with Orston Shooting Ground.”