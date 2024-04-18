A shop owner fears his business may be affected by plans for a new convenience store less than a two minute walk away.

Vaculug, based in Gonerby Hill Foot, has lodged plans to build a shop with a 21-space car park on ground that is currently used as a car park for its neighbouring tyre factory and tyre shop.

Suresh Raj, owner of Gonerby Hill Groceries, is based a two-minute walk away, fears that if approved, the new shop will drive customers away from his shop.

Suresh Raj, owner of Gonerby Hill Groceries.

Gonerby Hill Groceries.

“It’s quite difficult running my shop and if this opens, it may finish off my shop. I am really worried,” said Suresh.

He added: “I have been running this shop for 10 years and even during covid times, I was always serving the community and continue to.

“But, these plans are causing a problem. It’s only a short distance away and we don’t need two shops.

“It’s going to be a hard time for me.”

Suresh Raj (right) donating items to Grantham volunteer Rob Dixon.

Gonerby resident and friend to Suresh, Andy Williams, has launched a petition to try and stop the plans.

“Gonerby Hill Groceries is extremely important for the community,” said Andy.

He added: “For people who walk and don’t drive, they’re able to get what they need without going into town.

“I often pop into this shop for bits and bobs supporting Suresh, so many do.

“It’s an extremely friendly place to visit, even for a chat.

“I feel upset for Suresh and his family. They work hard to keep the shop going, not just for them to pay the bills, but the neighbourhood so we can reliably buy the goods we need.

“The community around here likes to support independent businesses.

“I just don’t feel it is necessary to open another convenience store in this part of town.

“We have GHF Groceries, Premier Store in Great Gonerby and the Post Office.”

If Vaculug’s plans are approved, the shop could create 20 jobs including eight full-time and 12 part-time.

The site plan. Photo: SKDC

The shop, proposed to have a 348 sqm retail floor, would also be open for seven days a week from 7am until 11pm.

The plans would also require the removal of five trees on the site, two of which have been recommended for removal for arboricultural reasons and three that are category C trees, meaning they are smaller trees or considered to be of a lower quality.

The design for the front of the shop. Photo: SKDC

Eleven trees would remain on the site.

Vaculug’s tyre factory and shop would remain open.

Vaculug has been approached for further comment.