People who have dementia — and their carers — will be able to access support in a new singing group.

Shine Lincolnshire is launching its second dementia singing group in South Witham on Tuesday, April 1, following the success of one based in Fulbeck.

The group is for people diagnosed with dementia to enjoy a singalong, as well as carers and families to meet others and find out about support they may be missing out on.

Jo Taylor, community connector with Shine, said: “It gives people who have dementia and their carers a safe environment where they can find out what support is available.

“It also gives carers a couple of hours to relax and wind down.

“As volunteers and staff, we also get to talk to the whole unit and let them know what support is available for them.”

The Fulbeck singing group, which launched in September last year, has proved a success with 20 to 25 people attending each session, prompting the push for another group.

They have adopted Tony Christie’s ‘(Is This The Way To) Amarillo’ as their theme tune, with Abba’s ‘Dancing Queen’ a close second.

“The group has been brilliant; it is one of my favourites,” said Jo.

“A lot of people attend and each session has been lovely. We have many genres of music and a space for people to dance.

“It’s beautiful to see people connecting over songs they used to listen to.”

South Witham was chosen for its central location between Grantham and Stamford.

Jo said: “If you are dealing with dementia, there is so much to think about. This group gives people a chance to connect with others so they don’t feel alone.”

The group will meet from 10am to 11.30am on the second Tuesday of every month at South Witham Village Hall.