People will be able to get a first glimpse of snowdrops.

Lincolnshire National Trust properties will be opening up to visitors to experience the snowdrop season.

This will be on offer at Belton estate, near Grantham, and Gunby Hall, near Spilsby.

Snowdrops at Gunby Hall. Photo: National Trust

Snowdrop displays can be found at Belton throughout February, especially around the pleasure gardens.

For visitors who want to learn more about the gardens, there will be guided tours on February 7 and February 21.

Anyone who would like to find out more can go to www.nationaltrust.org.uk/belton.

View of the house through the wintery parkland at Belton Estate, Lincolnshire. Photo: National Trust

At Gunby Hall, it is known for its Victorian gardens and colourful floral borders in the summer.

However, in the colder winter months, snowdrops can be hounds in the gardens and across the estate.

Between February 15 and February 21, there will be cake and snowdrop walks in the gardens.

To find out more about the guided walks, go to www.nationaltrust.org.uk/gunby.

Easton Walled Gardens, near Grantham, opens on Wednesday, February 12, for the start of the snowdrop season.

From February until March, the snowdrops start to emerge from their bulbs, creating a magical carpet of white along the river banks and under the trees.

A new shop is also opening at the gardens, called the Griffin Artists’ Materials.

It will sell a selection of high-quality art supplies, sourced from trusted brands and artisans around the world.

Visitors will also be able to browse four rooms of spring bulbs, plants, gifts and homewares at the gardens’ other shops.

They can also enjoy a bite to eat and drink at the Coffee Room or Applestore.

Admission costs £12 for adults and £6 for children. Children under four and Friends of Easton Walled Gardens get in for free.

To find out more, go tothe walled gardens website at www.visiteaston.co.uk.

Easton Walled Gardens will be open from Wednesdays to Sundays, from 11am until 4pm.