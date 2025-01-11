An Only Fools and Horses-inspired soapbox team has been named team of the year in a race tournament.

Team Cushty, from Grantham, have been voted team of the year after competing in Krazy Races in Lincoln back in September.

The team - formed of JJ Kilgallon as Rodney Trotter, Darren Lindsay as Del Boy, Alex Cotterill as grandad and Sabrina Lindsay as Uncle Albert - are thrilled to receive the recognition.

Left to right: Team Cushty, formed of Sabrina Lindsay, Darren Lindsay, Alex Cotterill and JJ Kilgallon.

“Being named team of the year is an incredible honour and much-deserved recognition for the effort we have put into a project,” said JJ.

He added: “It was a massive achievement and a testament to the hard work and creativity that went into making it a reality.”

Despite placing 22nd in the race, the team were voted as the fan’s favourite of the year.

The Only Fools and Horses-inspired soapbox.

JJ added: “Like Del Boy, we were full of big dreams and dodgy ideas, but we had no idea if it would all come together.

“But standing here with this award, we can honestly say it was all worth it.

“To our family, friends and fans, who supported us through thick and thin, they are the real stars.

Darren Lindsay (left) and JJ Kilgallon (right) with the van. Photo: Krazy Races

“Whethere they helped us push the soapbox up the hill, fixed it after a crash or simply cheered us on from the sidelines, we couldn’t have done it without them.”

In 2013, JJ first approached Darren about the idea of building a soapbox after watching the annual Red Bull soapbox race. However, the idea never came to fruition.

Then in 2023, after watching the race again, JJ decided it was time to bring the idea to life.

JJ said: “We brainstormed a few themes, with one early idea being Mr Bean.

“However, I felt a previous entrant had absolutely nailed it, and there was no way we could top their effort.

“Another concept was an iconic London bus.

“In the end though, we decided on Only Fools and Horses as we’re both huge fans of the series.

“It felt like a perfect fit for us. From Peckham to the podium, we’ve lived the cushty dream!”

The team have been invited to compete again in the 2025 race, however the team are considering the decision.

The soapbox has also been put up for sale.

Anyone who is interested can find out more on the Team Cushty Facebook page.