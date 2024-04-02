Conversion work on a house has enabled three adults to begin a new chapter and live independently.

Siblings Aiden and Shannon, alongside childhood friend Joseph, have moved into their new home in Grantham thanks to Radis Community Care.

Aiden and Shannon’s mother Michelle said she is “very excited” for the siblings to live on their own.

Aidan, Shannon and Joe with the Radis team.

She said: “I've seen the property since it's been renovated and it's looking lovely!

“It's obviously hard to see them go but it’s an exciting change and we think this big move is going to be the making of them."

Joseph’s mother Julie said it is “absolutely fantastic” that the three are living together.

She added: “The team at Radis have been very helpful and have answered all our questions promptly.”

Left to right: Aidan, Shannon and Joe in their new home.

In partnership with Golden Lane Housing, Radis Community Care provides supported living services to support landlords for people living with a learning disability.

Gavin Dixon, head of supported living services at Radis Community Care, said: “We’re proud that the individuals moving into their home are able to start a new, independent chapter of their lives and that with our support, this close knit group can live together.

“Supported living services provide a great opportunity for those living with complex additional needs, learning disabilities and neurodivergence to develop independence with bespoke care and support.”