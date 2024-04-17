Household items have been found dumped in a river.

Questionable items such as a pick axe and a 1980s car radio have been discovered in the past in the River Witham through Grantham, but this time a dining table and sofa have been found.

An anonymous Facebook user, who posted a picture of the table, said it was “absolutely disgusting behaviour” that someone had dumped the item.

A table was discovered in the River Witham in Grantham. Photo: Facebook.

Grantham RiverCare were also notified by a volunteer of a sofa being found in the river earlier today (Wednesday, April 17).

Ian Simmons, of Grantham RiverCare, said this is “something that happens regularly”.

A Grantham RiverCare volunteer pictured the sofa in the river. Photo: Grantham RiverCare

He added: “When I saw it I thought here we go again.

“I don’t know why it happens, maybe it's ignorance or stupidity.”

RiverCare volunteers will be heading out on Saturday (April 20) morning for their monthly clean up where they hope to retrieve the items.